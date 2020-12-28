SC hears case against Rs70m corruption in Sindh education department

The Supreme Court Karachi Registry heard on Monday a case against the embezzlement of Rs70 million in the provincial education department.

A senior accountant, who was working at the Thatta education department, had challenged his dismissal from service in the case. The court dismissed his petition.

He claimed that the funds were being used by everyone in the department and yet he had been singled out.

“Do you think we don’t know what happens in government accounts?” remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is in Karachi till Friday.

You say this is a human error but Rs70 million has been embezzled, he added.