HOME > News

Saved by the tracker: Kidnapped Karachi man found in Nooriabad

Car company switched off the car, alerted police

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

The Motorway Police found a man who had been kidnapped from Karachi tied up in his car in Nooriabad.

The man, identified as Habibul Din, was kidnapped by a group of men from Karachi's Sohrab Goth. His kidnappers took both him and his car and were on their way to Hyderabad via the motorway when the car tracker company was alerted to the situation.

The company alerted the Motorway Police and sent them the car's location and simultaneously turned the car off.

The police found the car parked on the side of the road near the Dadabhoy Cement Factory. Habib was in the car with his hands and feet bound and the kidnappers were nowhere to be seen.

He told the police that they fled when they saw the law enforcers arriving.

The man and his car have been taken to the Nooriabad police for legal proceedings.

