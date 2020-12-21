Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for a week

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights over concerns of a new strain of the novel coronavirus.

According to its new virus guidelines, the ban applies on passengers entering the Kingdom through land and sea as well. The ban is expected to be extended by another week.

In case of an emergency, special flights will be allowed to operate. All European passengers landing in the Kingdom will have to quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for the virus after every five days.

In the last few months, Europe has been ranked as one of the most high-risk COVID-19 countries.

Recently, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Canada the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Baltics, Bulgaria, Romanian, Croatia, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, El Salvador, Argentina and Chile placed travel bans on UK after a new highly infectious coronavirus strain Britain said was “out of control”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.