Sanghar: Five-year-old dies after eating poisonous dog treats

A five-year-old girl died after eating poisonous treats kept on the road by officers of the municipal corporation to kill stray dogs in Sanghar.

According to the victim’s family, she was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after she picked up the poisonous sweets from the road and ate them.

The five-year-old passed away on the way to the hospital.

Following this, the family went to the area police station to register a complaint against the municipal officers but the police rejected their request.

After this, the victim’s family took to the roads and protested against the administration. “We want justice for our child.”