Saeedabad DSP arrested in Karachi builder abduction case

Three others arrested, suspect took Rs1.5m ransom

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saeedabad DSP. Photo: SAMAA TV

Saeedabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Rashid Iqbal was arrested on Monday after he was named in the abduction of a builder in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, the police said.

According to the spokesperson of the Central Intelligence Agency, four people including the DSP have been arrested in the case.

“Iqbal’s gun and mobile phone were used in the crime,” the spokesperson said. “He had taken Rs1.5 million ransom from the builder’s family as well.”

Iqbal’s son, who has been named in the case as well, is still on the run. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.

A case against the suspect was registered by a builder, identified as Shoaib. “On December 2, I was kidnapped from my plot in a police van,” he wrote in his statement to the police.

There were four men in police uniforms and three in civil clothes in the car. “They covered my eyes, handcuffed me and then took me to an unknown place that seemed to be a police station.”

Shoaib said that when his eyes were uncovered a man claiming to be NAB’s assistant director asked him for Rs10 million ransom but the deal was sealed in Rs1.5 million.

