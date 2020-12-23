Saeed Ghani doesn’t think schools will open from January

Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
I don't think schools across the country will reopen from January, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said. The minister highlighted that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen. In the 24 hours, 84 more people succumbed to the virus while over 2,000 new cases were reported country-wide. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh, followed by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In November, experts revealed that Pakistan was battling the second wave of the pandemic after which the National Command and Operation Centre ordered schools to be closed and education to resume online. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10. Final exams were postponed. Regarding this Ghani said on Wednesday that this time students will not be promoted without exams and a new date will soon be announced. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases had spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15. Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30. To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided that they will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacations this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry. This will, however, be no longer applicable.
