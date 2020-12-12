Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Rs45,000 fine for 49 shops violating coronavirus SOPs in Lahore

Police crackdown in Dholanwala, Gulshan-e-Ravi

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The district administration of Lahore sealed 49 more shops in the city on Friday for violating coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said that action was taken against the shops for violating social distancing rules and staying open after 10pm.

Each shopkeeper will be fined Rs45,000. The area where the police cracked down include Thokar Niaz Beg, Dholanwal and Gulshan-e-Ravi.

On Friday, fifty-five shops, eight restaurants and two wedding halls were sealed in Lahore over similar reasons. The deputy commissioner has warned that the administration will not tolerate SOPs being violated.

Butt Karahi located near the city’s Lakshmi Chowk was sealed as well for allowing PML-N workers and leaders to dine-in after the rally. Dining-in has been banned at Lahore restaurants and they are open for takeaway only.

Coronavirus Lahore
 
