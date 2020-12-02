Rs14b in relief for industries as NEPRA reduces power prices

Pakistan’s power regulator, NEPRA, has reduced the price of power for industrial consumers.

In a notification, it said the price per unit of electricity is now Rs4.96. That’s an Rs8 drop from the previous per unit price of Rs12.96.

The concession package has been given for eight months, from November 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

It’s applicable to Karachi as well as the rest of the country. Industries also won’t have to pay fuel price adjustment charges. They’ll get relief of Rs14 billion just from not having to pay the fuel price adjustment charges.

This concession does not apply to domestic consumers.