Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Rs14b in relief for industries as NEPRA reduces power prices

Won't have to pay fuel price adjustment charges either

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Rs14b in relief for industries as NEPRA reduces power prices

Pakistan’s power regulator, NEPRA, has reduced the price of power for industrial consumers.

In a notification, it said the price per unit of electricity is now Rs4.96. That’s an Rs8 drop from the previous per unit price of Rs12.96.

The concession package has been given for eight months, from November 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

It’s applicable to Karachi as well as the rest of the country. Industries also won’t have to pay fuel price adjustment charges. They’ll get relief of Rs14 billion just from not having to pay the fuel price adjustment charges.

This concession does not apply to domestic consumers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme,naya pakistan Housing, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme loan 2020, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme Karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme registration, Naya Pakistan Housing, prime minister house loan scheme in pakistan, home loan calculator pakistan, housing loan scheme by prime minister, application for house building loan, house building loan for govt employees in pakistan, home loan scheme, personal loan against property in pakistan, which bank is best for house loan in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.