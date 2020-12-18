Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Robbers steal Rs9m from Mandi Bahauddin bank in 30 seconds

Security guard injured

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Robbers steal Rs9m from Mandi Bahauddin bank in 30 seconds

Photo: File

A security guard was killed and another injured on Friday in what is being reported as Mandi Bahauddin’s biggest robbery this year.

According to the police, two men on a motorcycle robbed over Rs9 million from outside a private bank in the city. “The robbery took place when the money was being transferred to the bank from a van,” the district police officer said.

They shot the security guards when they tried to stop them from escaping. One of the guards passed away on the spot while the other was injured and later moved to a hospital.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the crime which shows that the robbery took place within 30 seconds. They managed to flee from the scene.

The police have collected evidence from the crime site and have begun investigations into the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

