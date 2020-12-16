Robbers steal from donation box at Heer-Ranjha tomb in Jhang

A group of robbers broke into the tomb of Heer and Ranjha in Jhang Monday night, broke the locks of the donation box there and stole money from it.

The box was sealed using iron rods and the robbers cut them too, according to the police. There is a police check post next to the tomb.

According to a tomb employee, they receive donations of around Rs100,000 every month, adding that it is difficult to say the exact amount stolen. The box is opened on the 20th of every month.

He said that the tomb is closed for public at 8pm and the robbers broke in after that.

There are CCTV cameras at the entrance of the tomb but none inside. The donation box has been placed next to Heer’s grave. The Punjab Auqaf Department was handed over the tomb’s control 15 years ago.

Jhang, which is located on the eastern bank of the Chenab River, is famous for being the burial place of legendary lovers Heer and Ranjha.

Devotees believe Mai Heer was born and brought up in a village in the area.

Their story was told by poet Damodar Das Arora, who resided in Jhang, and has since been adopted and made popular by mystics such as Shah Hussain, Bulleh Shah and Waris Shah.

Many people who want to get married to the partner of their choice come to tomb and offer prayers. Some young women even offer colourful bangles and pray for their marriage.