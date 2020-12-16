Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Robbers steal from donation box at Heer-Ranjha tomb in Jhang

Amount believed to be around Rs100,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Robbers steal from donation box at Heer-Ranjha tomb in Jhang

Photo: SAMAA TV screenshot

A group of robbers broke into the tomb of Heer and Ranjha in Jhang Monday night, broke the locks of the donation box there and stole money from it.

The box was sealed using iron rods and the robbers cut them too, according to the police. There is a police check post next to the tomb.

According to a tomb employee, they receive donations of around Rs100,000 every month, adding that it is difficult to say the exact amount stolen. The box is opened on the 20th of every month.

He said that the tomb is closed for public at 8pm and the robbers broke in after that.

There are CCTV cameras at the entrance of the tomb but none inside. The donation box has been placed next to Heer’s grave. The Punjab Auqaf Department was handed over the tomb’s control 15 years ago.

Jhang, which is located on the eastern bank of the Chenab River, is famous for being the burial place of legendary lovers Heer and Ranjha.

Devotees believe Mai Heer was born and brought up in a village in the area.

Their story was told by poet Damodar Das Arora, who resided in Jhang, and has since been adopted and made popular by mystics such as Shah Hussain, Bulleh Shah and Waris Shah.

Many people who want to get married to the partner of their choice come to tomb and offer prayers. Some young women even offer colourful bangles and pray for their marriage.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jhang
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.