A policeman was killed while chasing robbers in the limits of the Bakrani police station in Larkana. Suspects remain at large.

Police said Monday that three robbers on a motorcycle stole a chingchi loader and fled. They were chased by Muhammad Rafique Brohi deployed at the nearest police station.

He was shot at by the robbers during the chase and died on the spot.

His body was moved to a hospital in the Dokri town, and handed over to his family after a post-mortem.