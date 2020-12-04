Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

One killed after rickshaw explodes at bus stand in Rawalpindi

Seven people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
One killed after rickshaw explodes at bus stand in Rawalpindi

Photo: SAMAA TV

One person was killed and seven people were injured after a rickshaw exploded at the Pir Wadhai bus station in Rawalpindi on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the injured people have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital. “The explosion took place minutes after the rickshaw parked at the bus stand,” a police officer said.

The windows and mirrors of multiple shops nearby shattered following the explosion.

Photo: SAMAA TV
SAMAA TV

Security officials are still determining the intensity of the blast. The area has been cordoned off for the public and evidence is being collected.

According to the bomb disposal squad, 500 grammes of explosives were installed at a pillar of the bus stand. The impact of the blast was felt 25km away from the explosion site. A rickshaw and motorcycle were destroyed in the explosion.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details become available

