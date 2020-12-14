Rickshaw driver detained for dumping trash on Karachi road

He was released with a warning

A rickshaw driver was detained for throwing trash on the road in Karachi's North Nazimabad on Monday.

The action was taken by the Noor Jehan police after a video of the incident was shown to them along with a complaint. The video was shot by a passenger who took a ride in the rickshaw.

The police released the driver after giving him a warning.

The Sindh government has banned littering and throwing garbage in Karachi and people found violating the order can be arrested under Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure.