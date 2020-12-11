Reopen or else: Lahore private schools threaten long march

The Private Schools Association staged a protest at Liberty Chowk on Thursday and warned that if schools aren’t reopened, they will hold a long march to Islamabad.

The schools aren’t pleased with the government’s November 23 decision to shut down all schools, colleges and universities across the country.

They say 10,000 schools have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic and they are in dire financial straits.

The government has only shut down schools during the pandemic, not other businesses, argued Kashif Mirza, president of the All Private Schools Association.

This has long been a bone of contention for school owners, who say they have been made to bear the financial brunt of the pandemic without any government assistance.

Book association members also joined the protest and said their books at warehouses in the province are going to waste.

We don’t accept the closure of schools, they said, adding that they will march to Islamabad if their demands aren’t met.