Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Record number of journalists jailed in 2020, says CPJ

Mexico listed as the world's most dangerous country for the press

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Record number of journalists jailed in 2020, says CPJ

Protestors held a rally to defend press freedom in Manila in January, following accusations of a crackdown by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government. Photo: File - AFP

A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, a US-based watchdog said Tuesday, accusing governments worldwide of suppressing the media and fuelling misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 274 journalists were imprisoned in 2020 — the highest number since the non-profit organisation began its survey in the 1990s.

The report also found that 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered this year, with Mexico listed as the world’s most dangerous country for the press. 

“It’s shocking and appalling,” CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said in a statement.

“This wave of repression is a form of censorship that is disrupting the flow of information and fueling the infodemic,” he added.

The worst offender was China for the second consecutive year, the survey found, with 47 reporters behind bars and where authorities only last week detained a Bloomberg employee on suspicion of endangering national security.

Other top jailers were Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with Belarus and Ethiopia — where popular unrest and armed conflict flared this year — also seeing sharp increases in the number of reporters behind bars.

While the US had no reporters in jail as of the report’s release, the survey noted an “unprecedented” 110 had been arrested or detained through the course of the year. 

The CPJ said the outgoing Trump administration bore some of the blame for the worsening global press freedom — not only for the US president’s lack of global leadership on human rights, but also his emboldening of authoritarians abroad with his hostility towards the media. 

“The incoming Biden administration must work as part of a global coalition to bring the number down,” CPJ CEO Simon said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cpj
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.