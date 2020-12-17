Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rawalpindi woman, adopted daughter die by suicide



A 70-year-old Rawalpindi woman and her adopted daughter took their own lives at their house, the police reported Wednesday night.

They lived in a house in Dhoke Farman Ali. Their bodies were found by their neighbours.

The area residents told the police that the woman was widowed a few years ago. She raised her brother-in-law’s son as her own but he left her three years ago after marriage. She adopted another child after that.

She was living in extreme poverty and had no means to provide for her daughter, the police said.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999


Rawalpindi Suicide
 
