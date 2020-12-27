Rawalpindi TikToker arrested for aerial firing: police

A TikToker was arrested for filming himself firing in the air in Rawalpindi, the police said on Sunday.

Hammad Jamil used to film himself with weapons and uploaded multiple similar videos of himself on the app.

According to the police, he was a member of the Boxer Gang which was infamous in the city for spreading fear amongst residents by threatening them and displaying weapons in public.

In a raid earlier this week, the Sadiqabad police arrested and seized weapons and drugs from Jamil’s possession. He confessed to the crime during questioning.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.