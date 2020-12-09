Rawalpindi man shoots wife, daughters during argument

A man shot his wife and two daughters dead during an argument in Rawalpindi’s Wah Cantt, the police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Sadiq Shah, had gotten into a fight with his wife in Nawababad. According to the police, in the middle of the argument, he took out his pistol and opened fire at his family.

His wife, and 13 and eight-year-old daughters died on the spot. The bodies were immediately moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

“Shah hailed from a village in Mansehra and was named in a murder case earlier as well,” the investigating officer, Nazir said. “The police had been on the lookout for him.”

The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene.

The victim’s family said the deceased woman was a schoolteacher. “Shah came home to take money from her and then disappeared for days,” her brother said.

DSP Tahir Kazmi said teams have been formed to arrest Shah. The bodies have been sent back home after post-mortem examinations.