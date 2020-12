A Rawalpindi sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment over robbery and murder charges. A fine of Rs500,000 has been imposed too.

Tanveer has been proven guilty of shooting his accomplice by mistake while they were robbing a trader, Naimat Khan. The trader was getting his money changed when the robbers had approached him and opened fire after he resisted.

A case was registered against the convict on April 4, 2019 by the Cantt police.