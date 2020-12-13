Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured

Twenty-five people have been injured in an explosion in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Twenty-two people have been moved to the DHQ Hospital while three were treated at the spot. Three of the injured are in critical condition, including a child.

Four people injured in the explosion were members of a family who were passing by. They have been identified as two children, their father and mother.

The explosion reported took place at a street cart 50 feet away from the Ganj Mandi police station. The police believe it was a hand grenade attack.

The police have secured the area and an investigation team has arrived to collect evidence.

Roads leading to the site are being blocked.

This is a developing story and is being updated as information becomes available.