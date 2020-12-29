Rawalpindi doctors want OPDs closed as 188 staffers contract coronavirus

Doctors in Rawalpindi have demanded that the government should shut down the OPDs across the city after 188 health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

“OPDs must be closed [during the coronavirus outbreak] since we can get in touch with patients via telemedicine service. People should only head to hospitals if they are in a critical state,” a doctor employed at a government hospital told SAMAA TV.

He explained that medical facilities are so scarce at government hospitals that paramedics who contract the virus have to isolate themselves at their homes.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood is aware of the doctors’ reservations but doesn’t see the closure of the OPDs as a solution.

“What will happen to patients if we close all OPDs? A better option is to form a separate unit for coronavirus patients just like we did at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology,” the commissioner said.