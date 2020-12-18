Rawalpindi constable arrested for raping woman: police

A man, identified as Aqeel Hussain, was arrested for raping a woman in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the survivor’s statement, she had been visiting the police station since November for a case investigation. “Aqeel and I met there. He took my number from somewhere and started sending me messages on Whatsapp.”

On December 13, the suspect called her to his house saying that there was a development in her case. “When I reached there, he took me to his room and raped me there,” she told the police. On December 18, she filed a complaint at the police station.

The police have arrested Aqeel and have started questioning him. His DNA samples will be taken and sent to a laboratory, the Sadiqabad SHO said. On the other hand, the police have decided to conduct the survivor’s medical test as well.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan PEnal Code has been filed. The victim’s brother has been detained as well.