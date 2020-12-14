Fike or Boxy? Rawalpindi man merges bike with Volkswagen Beetle

A Rawalpindi resident with a passion to restore vintage cars has

given us new car goals.

Rao Yousuf merged the back of a Volkswagen Beetle Type 1 and front of a motorbike to give us what he calls the Beetle-trike.

This effort was to emulate Harley-Davidson’s Trike motorcycles. “If they could do it, we could do it… that was my thinking,” he told SAMAA TV on Monday.

Yousuf is putting his vehicle to commercial use too. He says people in Rawalpindi often book it for wedding entries. “Grooms drive it and brides sit at the back. I’ve even seen fathers-in-law driving it,” Yousuf said.

Photo: SAMAA TV

TikTokers also make sure that they make hay while the sun shines. “Whenever I ride my trike, many people, especially TikTokers stop me all the time… They like making videos of it.”

Yousuf manufactured his first Beetle-trike in 2018 at a cost of almost Rs1 million. So far, he has designed three such vehicles. “Three people in Islamabad have this now. I have people from Lahore, Gujranwala and Karachi asking me to make one for them too,” Yousuf added.

He already has a name for his next project: Muppet Bike, which he will build from the remaining parts of his trike. He also wishes to bring the PUBG buggy to life.