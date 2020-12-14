Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fike or Boxy? Rawalpindi man merges bike with Volkswagen Beetle

Rao Yousuf restores vintage cars for a living

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fike or Boxy? Rawalpindi man merges bike with Volkswagen Beetle

Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

A Rawalpindi resident with a passion to restore vintage cars has
given us new car goals.

Rao Yousuf merged the back of a Volkswagen Beetle Type 1 and front of a motorbike to give us what he calls the Beetle-trike.

This effort was to emulate Harley-Davidson’s Trike motorcycles. “If they could do it, we could do it… that was my thinking,” he told SAMAA TV on Monday.

Yousuf is putting his vehicle to commercial use too. He says people in Rawalpindi often book it for wedding entries. “Grooms drive it and brides sit at the back. I’ve even seen fathers-in-law driving it,” Yousuf said.

Photo: SAMAA TV

TikTokers also make sure that they make hay while the sun shines. “Whenever I ride my trike, many people, especially TikTokers stop me all the time… They like making videos of it.”

Yousuf manufactured his first Beetle-trike in 2018 at a cost of almost Rs1 million. So far, he has designed three such vehicles. “Three people in Islamabad have this now. I have people from Lahore, Gujranwala and Karachi asking me to make one for them too,” Yousuf added.

He already has a name for his next project: Muppet Bike, which he will build from the remaining parts of his trike. He also wishes to bring the PUBG buggy to life.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rawalpindi volkswagen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.