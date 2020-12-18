Rajanpur blast: Three men sentenced to seven years in prison

A Dera Ghazi Khan court sentenced three men to seven years in prison for their involvement in exploding a gas pipeline in Rajanpur.

A fine of Rs10,000 each has been imposed too.

Abdul Karim, Muhammad Khan and Aali, who were arrested by the CTD in 2019, are said to be members of the banned Balochistan Republican Army.

Another person, identified as Commander Ilyas, has been named absconder in the case.

The CTD has recovered 1.3 kilogrammes of explosive material, electric detonator, a remote control device and a battery and cash from the terrorists.