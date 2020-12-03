Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Railways approaches Karachi court to stop Tejori Tower’s construction

Notices issued to Sindh advocate-general, mukhtiarkar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Railways authorities filed a petition in the Sindh High Court to stop the construction of Tejori Tower in Karachi.

Their lawyer argued that the construction is illegal as the Pakistan Railways owns a part of the land. An FIR has also been filed.

The builder had filed a fake request and gotten a stay order on it, the lawyer told the court.

The court has issued notices to respondents in the case including the Sindh advocate-general and mukhtiarkar of Gulshan-e-Iqbal (District East).

What is Tejori Tower?

Tejori Tower or Tejori Heights are the same project. It is a residential project site located on main Sebha Akhtar Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D near Hasan Square.

The project has 182 luxury apartments. There are 52 five-room Type A apartments which cost Rs20 million each and 130 four-room Type B apartments for Rs13 million each.

The project is owned by Karachi Town Builders & Developers. The proprietor of the company is Javed Iqbal Qureshi, who is the father-in-law of Kamran Tessori, a politician and businessman. Tessori is also a partner in his father-in-law’s construction business.

The Pakistan Railways registered an FIR against Tessori at the Railways Police Station in South District on November 20. The FIR stated that Tessori of Tejori Heights had encroached upon Pakistan Railways land measuring 2,783 square yards.

The issue relates to a Board of Revenue land survey. The Pakistan Railways says the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 190 of Deh Gujro in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. But the Karachi Town Builders & Developers say the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 653 of Deh Gujro in the Board’s land records.

Tessori says the project is spread over 2,800 square yards and the land was purchased from the Board of Revenue. A plot adjacent to the project site has a Survey No 190 and belongs to the Pakistan Railways.

