Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Four killed on M5 Motorway after sleeping driver crashes jeep

They were heading to Multan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Four people were killed on the M5 Motorway in Rahim Yar Khan after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel of a jeep and rammed into a tractor trailer, rescue officials told SAMAA TV.

Officials said moments before the accident, the trailer had overturned in the middle of the motorway after a passenger bus crashed into it. The speeding jeep traveling behind the trailer drove right into it.

The victims were members of a family heading to Multan from Sukkur. Officials have shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

