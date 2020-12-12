Four killed on M5 Motorway after sleeping driver crashes jeep

Four people were killed on the M5 Motorway in Rahim Yar Khan after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel of a jeep and rammed into a tractor trailer, rescue officials told SAMAA TV.

Officials said moments before the accident, the trailer had overturned in the middle of the motorway after a passenger bus crashed into it. The speeding jeep traveling behind the trailer drove right into it.

The victims were members of a family heading to Multan from Sukkur. Officials have shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.