Quetta man kills friend with poisonous injection over money

A man killed his friend by administering him a poisonous injection in Quetta, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Ghaffar Khan, was a civil society worker. According to the police, on December 6, suspect Mushtaq broke into Khan’s office near Liaquat Market. The two were friends.

“CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the suspect entering the office forcefully and administering Khan an injection,” a police officer said. “A few minutes later the victim died.”

Following this, the suspect robbed the office and stole over Rs500,000.

Khan’s family said he wasn’t feeling well when he left home that day. He had complaints of pain in his stomach, a relative said.

The police have arrested Mushtaq and recovered the stolen money. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway.