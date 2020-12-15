Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Quetta freezes as temperatures drop across Pakistan

Karachi temperature to drop to 10 degrees this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quetta freezes as temperatures drop across Pakistan

Photo: Online

Winter have definitely arrived in the country. Quetta froze on Tuesday after the temperature in the city dropped to -5 degrees.

Multiple cities across Balochistan have been gripped in cold ever since December started. On Tuesday, -6 degrees was reported Kalat. In the coastal areas of the province such as Gwadar, the temperature was recorded 12 degrees.

Sibi’s temperature was recorded five degrees whereas Nok Kandi was at three degrees. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cool winds are expected to blow in the province.

A view of snowy mountains at the Leepa Valley. Photo: Online

After Balochistan’s degrees dropped, Karachi became chilly as well. The city’s temperatures will take a dip as a low as 10 degrees till Friday, the Met department said.

Read: Karachi to become colder, 36 hours of gusty winds expected

On the other hand, the northern areas of Pakistan are covered in a white blanket. Multiple cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan reported snow and rainfall with a forecast of more.

Ever since winter made way into the country, smog has reappeared across the country. In Punjab, cities such as Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran and Khanewal reported dense smog Tuesday morning.

Dense fog in parts of Punjab. Photo: Online

Related: REPLUG: Why should we worry about the smog in Lahore?

A number of motorways such as the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway and the M-5 Sukkur motorway were closed for traffic. Visibility on the National Highway dropped between 10 to 50 meters.

Residents have been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary and take all important precautionary measures.

cold weather Karachi Quetta
 
