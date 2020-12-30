Quetta court issues arrest warrants for ex-Balochistan CM Aslam Raisani

An accountability court in Quetta issued bailable arrest warrants for former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani on Wednesday.

The warrants were issued after the politician failed to appear in court on Wednesday. Raisani has been named in a case regarding corruption in the funds reserved for the restoration of heritage sites in Mehrgarh.

Arrest orders for the former minister’s close aide, Abdul Nabi Raisani, were issued as well.

The court, on the other hand, accepted pleas regarding exemption from attending the hearing filed by his brother Nawab Lashkari Raisani and former finance secretary Dostain Jamaldini.

The case has been adjourned till February 18.

In November this year, Balochistan’s National Accountability Court filed a case against Raisani for misusing Rs80 million allotted for the renovation of Mehrgarh, an ancient site in the province.