Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Hasan, Kashif shine for Sindh, Balochistan

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Hasan struck a century for Sindh whereas Kashif Bhatti bagged a five-wicket haul for Balochistan as the opening day of the ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 got underway in Karachi on Sunday.

Asad Shafiq’s side were sent to bat first by Southern Punjab under the no toss rule and were dismissed for 217.

Hasan top-scored with 111 with the help of 17 boundaries. He was assisted by Saad Ali who hit 10 boundaries on his way to 79.

Aamer Yamin, Zia-ul-Haq and Zahid Mahmood claimed three wickets each.

In reply, Umar Siddiq’s side reached 41-1 when stumps were drawn with Shahnawaz Dhani taking the only wicket for Sindh.

Bhatti spins through Northern lineup

On the other hand, Northern were dismissed for 203 thanks to a five-wicket haul by the slow left-armer Kashif Bhatti at the UBL Sports Complex.

He returned with figures of 5-75 in 28 overs whereas Raza-ul-Hasan got three wickets.

Ali Sarfraz top scored with 38 for Nauman Ali’s side with the help of four boundaries while Mohammad Nawaz and Waqas Ahmed chipped in with 26 runs each.

Captain Imran Farhat struck an unbeaten 53 with nine boundaries to his name before stumps were drawn with the side batting at 92-0.

Central Punjab stable against KP

Defending champions Central Punjab were stable at 267-5 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the back on half-centuries by Saad Nasim, Mohammad Saad and Usman Salahuddin.

Nasim remained unbeaten on 81 with seven boundaries and three sixes to his name whereas Saad made 78 with the help of seven fours and a maximum. Salahuddin hit four boundaries on his way to 53.

Irfanullah Shah, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal and Sajid Khan bagged a wicket each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.