Punjabi should be taught in schools, says Lahore petitioner

A man approached the Lahore High Court to ensure that Punjabi is taught in schools and colleges across Punjab.

Justice Jawadul Hassan, while hearing the case, said that the Punjabi language must be protected. He asked the government lawyer what steps have been taken to protect the language. A reply has been summoned at the next hearing.

Mudassir Iqbal, the petitioner, said that Punjabi should be made a part of the curriculum. He claimed that some universities such as Open University don’t even teach the language.