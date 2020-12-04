Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Punjab police verify 45 Twitter accounts to prevent fake news

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Twitter

The Punjab police have 45 Twitter accounts verified in an attempt to prevent fake news spreading on social media.

According to the province’s spokesperson, residents will now be able to access actual and correct news updates from these verified accounts.

The accounts verified include multiple news platforms and accounts of ministers and other government officers. Digital Media Wing General-Manager Imran Ghazali said people should only follow accounts that have been verified.

“We are trying to remove accounts that are spreading fake news online,” he added.

The province is gearing up to do the same for other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube as well. A letter has been sent to the platforms’ head offices abroad.

Earlier this month, the government passed social media regulation rules. They are called the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020.

Related: Explainer: Pakistan’s new social media rules

The rules say that no user or social media company, service provider, information system or a website owner can host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, update or share an online content that:

  • Belongs to another person or to which the user does not have any right to
  • Is blasphemous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, pedophilic, invasive of another’s privacy
  • Violates or affects religious, cultural, ethnical sensitivities of Pakistan
  • Harms minors in any way
  • Impersonates someone
  • Threatens the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or public order or causes incitement to any offence under the Act

