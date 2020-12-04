Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab instructed to submit report on sugar shortage

Court wants to know the rate sugar was imported at

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Punjab instructed to submit report on sugar shortage

Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report on the shortage of sugar in the province.

The court has given more time to the provincial government to submit a detailed reply on the matter.

Justice Sajjad Mahmood Sethi remarked that the government should tell the court what rates sugar was imported at and whether it will be sold at a fixed price.

On August 22, the Economic Coordination Committee decided to significantly reduce taxes in order to facilitate the import of sugar to avoid a shortage.

Pakistan reportedly had a stock of 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, which was expected to run out in two months. In order to avoid this, it was decided to reduce taxes for the import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar.

The imported sugar will be subject to a 1% sales tax instead of 17%. Withholding tax has been reduced from 5.5% to 0.25% while value added tax was temporarily waived.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court sugar crisis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan sugar shortage, pakistan sugar crisis,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.