Punjab instructed to submit report on sugar shortage

The Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report on the shortage of sugar in the province.

The court has given more time to the provincial government to submit a detailed reply on the matter.

Justice Sajjad Mahmood Sethi remarked that the government should tell the court what rates sugar was imported at and whether it will be sold at a fixed price.

On August 22, the Economic Coordination Committee decided to significantly reduce taxes in order to facilitate the import of sugar to avoid a shortage.

Pakistan reportedly had a stock of 1.2 million tonnes of sugar, which was expected to run out in two months. In order to avoid this, it was decided to reduce taxes for the import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar.

The imported sugar will be subject to a 1% sales tax instead of 17%. Withholding tax has been reduced from 5.5% to 0.25% while value added tax was temporarily waived.