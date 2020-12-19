Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi

It has been imposed in six cities

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Photo: Online

The Government of Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities as it continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

Lockdown has been imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.

The entry and exit points of the locations have been sealed. The timings for the shops is as follows:

  • Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week.
  • All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.
  • Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.

Here’s a list of all the areas which have been placed under lockdown.

Lahore

Samanabad Town

  • House no 306 to 315, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town
  • House no 312 to 320, Satluj Block, Allama Iqbal Town
  • House no 19 to 25, Wahdat Road, Muslim Town

Aziz Bhatti Town

  • House no 47-B to 51-B, near Rangers Head Quarters, Lahore Cantt
  • House no 25 to 24, Nisar Block, Canal Road
  • House no 314 to 330, Lahore Medical Housing Scheme

Cantt

  • Street no 1, Phase 2, DHA
  • Street no 86, Phase 1, DHA
  • Street no 2, Phase 5, DHA
  • Street no 14, Sector Q, DHA Phase 2
  • Street no 10, Cavalry Ground Extension
  • Lane No 2, Moh Officers Colony, Zarrar Shaheed Road

Nishtar Town

  • Street no 4, near Hafiz Dawa Khan, Kamagan/Shanghai Road
  • Main street, Sector D-2, Green Town

Iqbal Town

  • Street no B-2, Usman Ghani Lane, Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Society
  • Main street, Block No 1 C 1, Township
  • Street No 4, L Block, Khayaban-e-Ameen Housing Society
  • Block A, Johar Town
  • Block E1, Wapda Town

Gujranwala

  • Street No 4, Islamia CollegeRpad
  • Street No 7/A, Ladhe Wala Waraich village
  • Maki Masjid, Street No 2, Mohalla Sharif Farm, Rahwali

Rawalpindi

  • Street no 7, Muhalla Muslim Town
  • Bostan Road, Stree no 6, and 8, Scheme No 3
  • Street no 10 and 19, Airport Housing Society
  • New Morgah Road, near Quest School
  • Street no 2, Zaman Colony, Allahabad
  • Gulshan Khursheed, Karam Abad Road

Kallar Syedan

  • Jaba Kanoha village, Kallar Syedan

Taxila

  • Koshar Colony, near Purani Masjid
  • Street no 4, Gulistan Colony, Wah Cantt

Bahawalpur

  • 79, Block X, Sadiq Colony
  • HBL, RO
  • 81, Al-Noor Gardens

Gujrat

  • Malik Pur Chara village, near Nasheed Akbar House
  • Kakrali village, near Khusbo-e-Karam Madrasa street
  • Chak Haji, near Jamia Mosque

Hafizabad

  • Street Mohsin Sherazi Wali, Madina Colony
  • Street Iqbal Darzi Wali, Zulfiqar Colony

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.”

