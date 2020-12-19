Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi

The Government of Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities as it continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

Lockdown has been imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.

The entry and exit points of the locations have been sealed. The timings for the shops is as follows:

Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week.

All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.

Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.

Here’s a list of all the areas which have been placed under lockdown.

Lahore

Samanabad Town

House no 306 to 315, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

House no 312 to 320, Satluj Block, Allama Iqbal Town

House no 19 to 25, Wahdat Road, Muslim Town

Aziz Bhatti Town

House no 47-B to 51-B, near Rangers Head Quarters, Lahore Cantt

House no 25 to 24, Nisar Block, Canal Road

House no 314 to 330, Lahore Medical Housing Scheme

Cantt

Street no 1, Phase 2, DHA

Street no 86, Phase 1, DHA

Street no 2, Phase 5, DHA

Street no 14, Sector Q, DHA Phase 2

Street no 10, Cavalry Ground Extension

Lane No 2, Moh Officers Colony, Zarrar Shaheed Road

Nishtar Town

Street no 4, near Hafiz Dawa Khan, Kamagan/Shanghai Road

Main street, Sector D-2, Green Town

Iqbal Town

Street no B-2, Usman Ghani Lane, Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Society

Main street, Block No 1 C 1, Township

Street No 4, L Block, Khayaban-e-Ameen Housing Society

Block A, Johar Town

Block E1, Wapda Town

Gujranwala

Street No 4, Islamia CollegeRpad

Street No 7/A, Ladhe Wala Waraich village

Maki Masjid, Street No 2, Mohalla Sharif Farm, Rahwali

Rawalpindi

Street no 7, Muhalla Muslim Town

Bostan Road, Stree no 6, and 8, Scheme No 3

Street no 10 and 19, Airport Housing Society

New Morgah Road, near Quest School

Street no 2, Zaman Colony, Allahabad

Gulshan Khursheed, Karam Abad Road

Kallar Syedan

Jaba Kanoha village, Kallar Syedan

Taxila

Koshar Colony, near Purani Masjid

Street no 4, Gulistan Colony, Wah Cantt

Bahawalpur

79, Block X, Sadiq Colony

HBL, RO

81, Al-Noor Gardens

Gujrat

Malik Pur Chara village, near Nasheed Akbar House

Kakrali village, near Khusbo-e-Karam Madrasa street

Chak Haji, near Jamia Mosque

Hafizabad

Street Mohsin Sherazi Wali, Madina Colony

Street Iqbal Darzi Wali, Zulfiqar Colony

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.”