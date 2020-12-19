Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi

It has been imposed in six cities
The Government of Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities as it continues to battle the novel coronavirus.
Lockdown has been imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.
The entry and exit points of the locations have been sealed. The timings for the shops is as follows:
The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.
Here’s a list of all the areas which have been placed under lockdown.
Samanabad Town
Aziz Bhatti Town
Cantt
Nishtar Town
Iqbal Town
Kallar Syedan
Taxila
There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.”