Punjab CM Usman Buzdar contracts Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is self-isolating at CM House, said his media team in a statement on Monday.

The CM has suspended all his work engagements and has been advised by his doctors to rest.

He had chaired many meetings in the last one week.

Many politicians such as PTI’s Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have been diagnosed with the virus, which has claimed over 9,000 lives in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus and has reported 458,968 cases so far.