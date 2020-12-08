PTV sacks eight employees including Rashid Latif

The Pakistan Television Corporation has sacked eight contractual employees including its in-house analyst and former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif.

Latif was working as an analyst on Game On Hai, a talkshow on PTV Sports hosted by Dr Nauman Niaz.

Naeem Bukhari, who was appointed the PTV chairman in November, approved the sackings in a meeting with the board of directors.

In a notification, the channel cited shortage of funds for terminating their contracts. It has 3,560 full-time workers and is looking to reduce the number of contractual employees.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting okayed the move as well.