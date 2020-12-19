Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

PTM’s Ali Wazir remanded into police custody till December 30

He's accused of inciting violence in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PTM’s Ali Wazir remanded into police custody till December 30

Photo: Ali Wazir/Twitter

A Karachi anti-terrorism court has remanded Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir into police custody till December 30.

He was arrested in Peshawar Thursday in a case which was filed against him on December 6. He is accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

On Saturday, Wazir was presented before the court in a bulletproof vehicle. The court approved Wazir’s remand and summoned a progress report against him at the next hearing.

The PTM has protested his arrest across major cities of Pakistan. During their sit-in in Karachi, PTM Sindh organiser Noorullah Tareen and several other workers were nabbed too.

Party founder Manzoor Pashtoon tweeted on Friday that the government needs to respect the PTM’s right to free speech and assembly, and it should stop the arbitrary arrests of PTM activists.

