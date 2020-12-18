Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
PTM claims its Karachi workers arrested

Manzoor Pashteen said this in a tweet

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: @ManzoorPashteen/Twitter

Noorullah Tareen, a Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement organiser, and several other workers have been arrested in Karachi, Manzoor Pashtoon claimed Friday.

He said this on Twitter but did not give an exact figure of the workers under the police custody.

Pashteen said that the government needs to respect the PTM’s right to free speech and to assemble, and it should stop the arbitrary arrests of PTM activists.

PTM workers have been protesting in major cities the arrest of MNA and PTM member Ali Wazir. He was arrested in Peshawar Thursday in a case which was filed against him on December 6. He was accused of hate speech while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

