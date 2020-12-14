Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
PTI’s Faisal Zaman granted pre-arrest bail in murder case

He is a suspect in PTI's Tahir Iqbal's murder

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
PTI’s Faisal Zaman granted pre-arrest bail in murder case

Photo: Faisal Zaman/Facebook

An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad has granted pre-arrest bail to PTI MPA Faisal Zaman in the murder case of Malik Tahir Iqbal, who was the deputy general secretary of PTI Hazara Division chapter.

The court told Zaman to appear before it in the next hearing on December 21.

Malik Tahir Iqbal was killed when unidentified persons opened fire at him near the Kotera area on September 13. He died on the spot, while three others were injured.

Police raided Zaman’s house three days ago after a suspect had named him in the court. Zaman filed a case against Haripur police in the Ghazi police station and said that the police harassed his family during the raid.

He claimed hat he is innocent and is being set up by certain police personnel who have been bribed.

