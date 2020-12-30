PTI says NAB is independent, defends Asif’s arrest

The National Accountably Bureau is an independent institution and arrested Khawaja Asif because he refused to provide proof of his innocence, PTI ministers said Wednesday.

The PML-N leader was arrested yesterday.

In a press conference today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and information minister Shibli Faraz responded to allegations by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Qureshi said that Asif was asked to appear repeatedly before NAB and provide the money trail for his assets but he failed to do either.

He accused the opposition of politicking on the important issue of FATF legislation, and said they asked for amendments in the NAB laws in return.

“What is the connection between the two? We asked the opposition to delink both issues but they said that they won’t vote on the [FATF] legislation if discussions on NAB amendments are not held,” he said.

This was unacceptable to Prime Minister Imran Khan, so he rejected their demand, Qureshi said. “People ask why is Imran Khan speaking about NRO…NRO means any kind of relief…and this is what opposition wants.”

Qureshi added that they are not in favour of witch-hunting but will not back down from accountability either.

Awan rebutted claims by Vice-President Maryam Nawaz about iqama (residency permit) and asked why politicians needed iqama in another country in the first place. Maryam has said that his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from his office on the iqama argument, which is not valid.