Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI says NAB is independent, defends Asif’s arrest

Says PML-N's Khawaja Asif didn't provide money trail

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
PTI says NAB is independent, defends Asif’s arrest

Photo: File

The National Accountably Bureau is an independent institution and arrested Khawaja Asif because he refused to provide proof of his innocence, PTI ministers said Wednesday.

The PML-N leader was arrested yesterday.

In a press conference today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and information minister Shibli Faraz responded to allegations by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Qureshi said that Asif was asked to appear repeatedly before NAB and provide the money trail for his assets but he failed to do either.

He accused the opposition of politicking on the important issue of FATF legislation, and said they asked for amendments in the NAB laws in return.

“What is the connection between the two? We asked the opposition to delink both issues but they said that they won’t vote on the [FATF] legislation if discussions on NAB amendments are not held,” he said.

This was unacceptable to Prime Minister Imran Khan, so he rejected their demand, Qureshi said. “People ask why is Imran Khan speaking about NRO…NRO means any kind of relief…and this is what opposition wants.”

Qureshi added that they are not in favour of witch-hunting but will not back down from accountability either.

Awan rebutted claims by Vice-President Maryam Nawaz about iqama (residency permit) and asked why politicians needed iqama in another country in the first place. Maryam has said that his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from his office on the iqama argument, which is not valid.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pti, maryam nawaz
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Saeed Ghani doesn't think schools will open from January
Saeed Ghani doesn’t think schools will open from January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.