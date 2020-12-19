Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
PTI’s Asad Umar tests coronavirus positive

Pakistan's active cases stand at 454,673

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Listen
Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar has contracted the novel coronavirus. He revealed his test results on Twitter on Saturday. He has isolated himself at his home. Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020 In the last 24 hours, 87 Pakistan died of COVID-19 while 3, 179 new infection were reported. So far, Pakistan has reached 454, 673 active cases. Over 404,000 Pakistanis have recovered. Medical experts have requested people to practice social distancing to curb the virus' spread.
Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar has contracted the novel coronavirus.

He revealed his test results on Twitter on Saturday. He has isolated himself at his home.

In the last 24 hours, 87 Pakistan died of COVID-19 while 3, 179 new infection were reported. So far, Pakistan has reached 454, 673 active cases. Over 404,000 Pakistanis have recovered.

Medical experts have requested people to practice social distancing to curb the virus’ spread.

 
