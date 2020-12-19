PTI’s Asad Umar tests coronavirus positive

Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar has contracted the novel coronavirus.

He revealed his test results on Twitter on Saturday. He has isolated himself at his home.

Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020

In the last 24 hours, 87 Pakistan died of COVID-19 while 3, 179 new infection were reported. So far, Pakistan has reached 454, 673 active cases. Over 404,000 Pakistanis have recovered.

Medical experts have requested people to practice social distancing to curb the virus’ spread.