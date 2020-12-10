PTI MPA caught cheating on Pak Studies exam

A PTI member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was caught cheating on his Pakistan Studies exam at Malakand University.

Liaquat Ali Khan is an MPA from Lower Dir. He was elected in the 2018 election from KP-17.

He is currently doing his BA Part II at Malakand University privately. He was caught cheating during his Pakistan Studies exam.

The university has lodged a UFM case against him and stopped his results. He has been issued notices and summoned on December 17 for investigation.