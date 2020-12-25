PTA issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for promoting ‘blasphemous content’

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued notices to Google Inc. and Wikipedia for spreading blasphemous content through their platforms.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the authority said that it has been receiving complaints regarding “misleading search results associated with Present Khalifa of Islam and unauthentic version of Holy Quran uploaded by the Ahmadiyya Community on the Google Play Store”.

Press Release: PTA issues Notices to Google Inc. and Wikipedia on account of disseminating sacrilegious content through the platforms. pic.twitter.com/AhG9PHCJS1 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 25, 2020

It called the matter serious. “PTA has approached Google Inc. with directions to immediately remove the unlawful content.”

A notice under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard) Rules, 2020 have been issued to the platform to remove the blasphemous content to avoid any legal action.

The authority added that complaints regarding “hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim” were also received.

“After extensive communication on the matter, Wikipedia has been finally served with the notice to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action.”

If the platforms fail to follow the instructions, PTA will take further action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020.