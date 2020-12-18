Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PS-52 by-election: Umerkot residents to vote on January 18

Seat fell vacant following MPA Mardan Shah's death

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PS-52 by-election: Umerkot residents to vote on January 18

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the by-election for Umerkot’s PS-52 will be held on January 18.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Syed Ali Mardan Shah, a former Sindh minister. The 65-year-old died of cardiac arrest on January 20.

The by-election was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PPP had submitted a petition in the ECP asking for the authority to hold the elections.

Those contesting for the seat include PTI’s Dr Arbab Ghulam Raheem and PPP’s Syed Ameer Ali Shah, the son of the deceased MPA.

ECP to hold by-polls on eight seats

On December 17, the commission decided to hold by-polls in eight constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies. The seats fell vacant following the death of the elected MPAs and MNAs.

The seats include NA-75 (Sialkot), NA-45 (Orakzai), PS-51 Gujranwala, PS-88 Malir, PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar, PK-63 Nowshera and PB-20 Pishin.

