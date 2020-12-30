Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘Proclaimed terrorist’ killed by security forces in Pishin

He was from the TTP

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
'Proclaimed terrorist' killed by security forces in Pishin

Photo: AFP

An alleged terrorist was killed in a shootout with security forces in Balochistan’s Pishin on Tuesday.

According to sources, the suspect was killed in an operation by forces in the Huramzai area. The man, identified as Shah Fazal, opened fire at the officers first but was shot dead during retaliatory fire.

A security forces spokesperson said that Fazal was from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and was proclaimed in multiple terror attacks.

He was an accomplice of Shazuddin, another terrorist who was recently killed in an operation by the Counter Terrorism Department in Quetta.

On Saturday, a group of terrorists attacked an FC post in the Harnai district of Balochistan in which seven personnel were martyred.

RELATED STORIES

