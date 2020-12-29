PPP will fight govt in courts and parliament, Bilawal says

The PPP’s central executive committee has endorsed the decision by the Pakistan Democratic Movement to submit resignations to respective party leaders by December 31.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto confirmed the party’s decision in a press conference Tuesday.

The PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif had, however, also threatened to resign from assemblies by then. Bilawal, however, did not confirm when the party would submit resignations to speaker assemblies.

He repeated his accusations that the government is fake and corrupt, and said that it needs to be challenged at every forum.

“It is time for the prime minister to go,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP has endorsed deadline of January 31 given to the government by the PDM to resign.

He added that the party’s CEC believes the government should be challenged on every forum: on the streets, in courts and legislative assemblies through a no-confidence motion. If the PDM fights Senate elections together, it would win, Bilawal said.

‘Will on-board political parties, students, lawyers’

The PPP chairman outlined a plan for going against the government by taking on board political parties and civil groups on “real issues”. The issues include government orders on Sindh and Balochistan islands, Pakistan Steel Mills and PIA employees issues, woes of lady health workers and students.

“Students have been an important part of every movement in Pakistan and we will take them on-board,” he said.

Bilawal rejected the approval of 2017 census results by the federal cabinet, and said that the step is illegal. PPP and other provinces have been raising their voices against the census when it was held, he said. “We had asked that a percentage of census results be checked and redid, but the government has [instead] gotten it approved by the cabinet.”

He said that the party will contact political parties who are allies of the government but have objections over the census results. “This is a national issue. Resources allocated on the basis of ratio are skewed, and the gerrymandering prior to the [2018] election was done on basis of this census.”

Bilawal said that the central executive committee’s recommendations will be discussed with the PDM leaders, and a final decision will be made by both.