Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Samaa TV
News

PPP to retain Sindh’s control as opposition submits mass resignations

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: File

The joint opposition announced that its members will be resigning from the country’s assemblies but that isn’t sitting well with the PPP, who have control of the Sindh Assembly and therefore the entire province.

The party has decided not to give up its Sindh Assembly seats. They said the opposition will first resign from the National Assembly, then Punjab, KP and Balochistan assemblies before deciding about Sindh.

PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari are on the same page about leaving the Sindh Assembly.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah addressed his resignation to party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of Speaker Asad Qaiser. He later recanted and addressed it to Qaiser instead.

Meanwhile, in Punjab the PML-N’s MPAs have begun submitted their resignations to their party leadership. Two PML-N leaders from Lahore, MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar, submitted their resignations to Maryam Nawaz.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to resign en masse from the National Assembly, its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman confirmed Tuesday.

The decision was made at a PDM meeting in Islamabad. The PDM is an 11-member opposition party alliance formed in September to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The alliance has held several rallies in major Pakistani cities, including Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. The final rally will be in Lahore on December 13.

Former premier Nawaz suggested at the PDM meeting that opposition lawmakers submit their resignations to Fazl, PDM sources told SAMAA TV. All parties agreed with Nawaz.

Fazl told reporters after the meeting that opposition lawmakers would submit their resignations to their party leaders by December 31. Opposition parties would not withdraw their resignations like the PTI did in 2014, he added.

Fazl said a meeting of the PDM steering committee will be held on Wednesday. The meeting would decide a schedule for shutter-down strikes and demonstrations across the country, he added.

The committee would also finalise the date for the opposition’s march on Islamabad, Fazl said.

In the second phase, provincial lawmakers would resign from the Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, remains unmoved by the oppositions’ threat. The government will hold new elections if the opposition lawmakers resigned, he told journalists a few weeks ago.

