PPP restrains MPAs, MNAs from resigning on PDM’s orders

The PPP has restrained its MPAs and MNAs from resigning on the orders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, of which it is a part.

The PDM, an 11-party alliance of opposition parties, decided that its members would leave the national and provincial assemblies in protest against the PTI government.

The plan was to leave the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies but the PPP shied away from agreeing to surrender control of Sindh.

It had said at the time that the decision to withdraw from the Sindh Assembly, and give up control of the province, would be made after resignations were tendered for the other assemblies.

But on Thursday, party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told MPAs and MNAs not to be hasty and resign yet. The party’s Central Executive Committee will decide whether PPP leaders will resign or not.

Senior leaders have told parliamentarians not to act with haste and to only resign after the party makes a decision.

Some PPP leaders began sharing their resignations on social media soon after the PDM leadership said that they would resign from the assemblies.

The PPP leadership has urged them to stop doing this. We are with the PDM but this is a big decision and our CEC will decide, it has said.

Senior PPP leaders have also been told not to discuss the resignations to television channels or the media in general.