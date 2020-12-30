Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Senate to debate Asif’s arrest, PPP eyes election

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Senate to debate Asif’s arrest, PPP eyes election

Here are the news stories we are following today (Wednesday): The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led PDM has suffered a major blow after ally PPP called for participation in the upcoming Senate elections. The party ruled out resigning from the national and provincial assemblies. If we leave the Parliament, there's no platform left to challenge the PTI government, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said. On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says that 90% of her party's MPAs and MNAs have handed her their resignations.NAB has arrested PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif in an assets beyond means case.A Senate session has been called on the opposition's request. The PML-N will debate Khawaja Asif's arrest.The Economic Coordination Committee is likely to approve the Textile Policy 2020-25 and a supplementary grant of Rs2.26 billion for the HEC.The federal cabinet has given the go-ahead to the FIA and FBR to investigate hidden assets of Pakistanis abroad.CNG stations across Karachi and Quetta will remain closed for the next three days.The Ministry of Health has confirmed that six of 12 passengers who arrived in Pakistan from Britain have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three of them had the new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the UK.
PML-N PPP

Here are the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led PDM has suffered a major blow after ally PPP called for participation in the upcoming Senate elections. The party ruled out resigning from the national and provincial assemblies. If we leave the Parliament, there’s no platform left to challenge the PTI government, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said. On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says that 90% of her party’s MPAs and MNAs have handed her their resignations.
  • NAB has arrested PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif in an assets beyond means case.
  • A Senate session has been called on the opposition’s request. The PML-N will debate Khawaja Asif’s arrest.
  • The Economic Coordination Committee is likely to approve the Textile Policy 2020-25 and a supplementary grant of Rs2.26 billion for the HEC.
  • The federal cabinet has given the go-ahead to the FIA and FBR to investigate hidden assets of Pakistanis abroad.
  • CNG stations across Karachi and Quetta will remain closed for the next three days.
  • The Ministry of Health has confirmed that six of 12 passengers who arrived in Pakistan from Britain have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three of them had the new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the UK.

 
