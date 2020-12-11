PPP lawmakers told to submit resignations to Bilawal House: reports

The PPP has instructed its MPAs and MNAs to submit handwritten resignations to Bilawal House and comply with the orders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

On December 3, the PDM, an 11-party alliance of opposition parties, decided that its members would leave the national and provincial assemblies in protest against the PTI government.

The PPP had earlier restrained its MPAs and MNAs from resigning untilthe and later told them via a text message sent Thursday night to resign, insiders told SAMAA TV.

The decision has been taken after PDM chief Fazlur Rahman assured Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP co-chairperson, that they won’t be betrayed. Rahman told him that the sacrifice of the party members won’t be in vain.

On Thursday, the PPP restrained its lawmakers from resigning and told them to wait for the final decision of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

The plan was to leave the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies but the PPP shied away from agreeing to surrender control of Sindh.

It had said at the time that the decision to withdraw from the Sindh Assembly, and give up control of the province, would be made after resignations were tendered for the other assemblies.